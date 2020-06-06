Death investigation underway at Baymont Inn in Easley

News

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Easley.

The Easley Police Department is investigating the death of a 25-26 year old Hispanic man at the Baymont Inn on Dayton School Rd.

The man was found by housekeeping staff at the hotel at about 11:10 a.m. Saturday, police said.  

At this time, Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison says the death is suspicious, although no signs of foul play are present at this time.

An autopsy is pending from the coroner’s office. That person has not yet been identified.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

