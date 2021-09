ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Anderson County, the sheriff’s office confirmed to WSPA Sunday night.

According to Sergeant J.T. Foster, deputies responded to the area of Irby Road Sunday night in reference to a death.

Sgt. Foster said one adult male is dead, although further details are limited at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.