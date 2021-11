GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a shooting left one person was in Greenville Saturday afternoon.

Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to Nichol Street.

According to police, two people were shooting at each other and both were shot. One person is dead and the other was transported to the hospital.

Officials with the police department said the investigation is ongoing.

