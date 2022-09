GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont.

Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect at this time according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death at this time. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.