Death investigation underway in Greenville Co. after person found in creek, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Greenville County.

The investigation is being conducted behind 98 Chestnut Street, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at about 7:36 p.m. after someone observed what appeared to be a person in a creek, deputies said. The creek in this area is Brushy Creek.  

That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

