Death investigation underway in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred on D Street in Greenville Saturday night.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a woman’s body was discovered after officers responded to a house fire at a residence on 130 D Street at 9:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.