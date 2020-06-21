Live Now
Death investigation underway in Greenville

by: WSPA Staff

Posted:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating two deaths that occurred Saturday night in Greenville, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Earle Drive in Greenville Saturday night in reference to a death investigation.

The office’s Criminal Investigation Division, or CID, is also investigating.

The coroner’s office confirmed to 7 News that as of 10 p.m. they had been on scene for several hours near White Horse Road.

