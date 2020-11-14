Death investigation underway in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office there are investigating a death following a report of a gunshot wound incident.

The coroner said in a press release, they responded to Self Regional Healthcare to investigate a gunshot wound incident. They said that incident happened at the Highland Apartments off of Highway 25 South in Greenwood County.

The victim who has been identified as Alan Durrell Wilson, 33, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Saturday.

The cause of death is still being investigated.