Death investigation underway in Spartanburg Co.; $25,000 reward on table

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA)- A death investigation is taking place after the Spartanburg County Sheriffs Office found Martijn Stuurman dead inside his Chesnee home on June 13.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for anyone who has information on the homicide that leads to an arrest or conviction.

The sheriff’s office says they have very few leads at this time, but believe the person responsible may be from the Aiken area.

Stuurman recently moved to Spartanburg County from Aiken, where the Sheriff Chuck Wright says he was a well-known horse trainer.

“I know he’s a son, I don’t know if he’s a father or a brother, but I know he’s a son. Somebody loves him enough to give him life and teach him about life,” Wright said.

The sheriff’s office says now is the time to come forward.

“We as a community can do it together, and this is what I need you to help me do it together with. So I want you to please put this on your Facebook, I want you to share it all you can, share it all over the country.”

They say no matter how big or small the tip is, it could help catch a killer.

“I’d like for you to stop and think, if this was your family, would you like somebody to come and tell what happened to your family member. You know I don’t know anything personal about this gentleman right here I don’t care. He’s a victim and he deserves justice and we have to speak for this man and we are going to,” Wright said.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Spartanburg Co. Sheriffs Office or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.