HILLTOP, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters discovered a body inside of a Spartanburg County home Saturday afternoon, Hilltop Fire Chief Dustin Mills said.

According to Chief Mills, firefighters responded to 586 Alamo Street around 1:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon in reference to a residential fire.

Once they went inside, firefighters noticed that the fire had been smothered, but then discovered a dead body inside of the home.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.