CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The death of a woman is under investigation in Cherokee County.

According to Sheriff Mueller, a woman’s body was found at 150 Ballanger Rd. at about 8:20 a.m. Saturday.

There is no word yet on how the woman died and her identity has not yet been released.

The coroner’s office will be conducting an autopsy.

