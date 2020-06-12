Death penalty sought in SC police ambush, suspect insults prosecutor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor has announced he will seek the death penalty against a South Carolina man charged with shooting seven police officers in an ambush, killing two of them.

These hearings are typically routine and last just a few minutes.

But defendant Frederick Hopkins spoke for eight minutes insulting prosecutor Ed Clements and saying he wasn’t given a preliminary hearing in the time provided by law.

Hopkins twice called Clements “Fat Eddie.”

The judge abruptly ended the hearing.

Hopkins lawyer wasn’t in the courtroom and the judge didn’t question Hopkins about why.

Hopkins’ lawyer said she couldn’t comment because of a gag order in the case.