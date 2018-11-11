Death toll in northern CA wildfire now up to 23, 110 still missing Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The burned remains of the Paradise Elementary school is seen Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Blocks and blocks of homes and businesses in the Northern California town have been destroyed by a wildfire. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The burned out hulks of cars abandoned by their drivers sit along a road Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. A massive wildfire swept through the area. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Burned out cars sit on the road side Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, near Paradise, Calif., where the bodies of at least five people were found, officials said. (AP Photo/Paul Elias) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leveled residences line a mobile home park on Edgewood Lane after the Camp Fire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) [ + - ]

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) - The death toll in the wildfire that tore through a Northern California community has risen to 23.



The Butte County Sheriff says investigators discovered 14 additional bodies Saturday, three days after the fire broke out. He says some of the victims were found in cars and in houses.



The fire has become the third-deadliest in California history.

Sheriff Kory Honea says his department has reports of 110 people still missing in the massive wildfire that has scorched 164 square miles .



Honea says he's hopeful that more of those missing people will be located. The department initially had more than 500 calls about citizens who were unable to reach loved ones.



But he says they've been able to help locate many.



Next he says sheriff's officials will be cross-checking their list with official shelters to search for the remaining missing.

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The air thick with smoke from a ferocious wildfire that was still burning homes Saturday, residents who stayed behind to try to save their property or who managed to get back to their neighborhoods in this Northern California town found cars incinerated and homes reduced to rubble.

People surveyed the damage and struggled to cope with what they had lost. Entire neighborhoods were leveled and the business district was destroyed by a blaze that threatened to explode again with the same fury that largely incinerated the foothill town.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Saturday 14 additional bodies were found, bringing the death toll from the blaze to 23. He said an additional search and rescue team was being brought in to search for remains.

The flames burned down more than 6,700 buildings, almost all of them homes, making it California’s most destructive wildfire since record-keeping began. There were 35 people still missing.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered human remains from at least five homes as they went house-to-house in Paradise canvassing for the missing. It was unclear if the remains were in addition to the nine fatalities already reported by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

