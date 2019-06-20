Deaverview Apts. fire not believed to be accidental, firefighters say

Fire at Deaverview Apartments in Asheville, Monday, June 17, 2019 (From: Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Fire officials say their initial investigation into the fire at the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville leads them to believe it is not accidental.

The fire happened around 3:00pm Monday at building 21 at the apartment complex on Deaverview Road.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, six units were affected by the fire. Firefighters say the fire was out as of 5:20pm.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury, according to the fire department.

The Asheville Fire Department says they are working with the Asheville Police Department on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.