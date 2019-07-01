Deceased USC Upstate student’s truck stolen, family says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The family of a deceased USC Upstate student is desperately trying to find his stolen property.

Laurie Lee, the mother of Josh Lee, said her late son’s Chevrolet truck was stolen from a Spartanburg business. She said the family had taken the truck there to be detailed for what would have been his birthday.

They learned the truck was stolen on Monday morning, she said.

Josh was one of four USC Upstate students killed in a traffic accident in October 2015.

Laurie said the 2003 Chevy has USC Upstate emblems on the back and a license plate of GNI 922.

Laurie pled for anyone with tips to report it.

“It maybe just a truck to some but to us it was and will forever be our Josh’s truck… For the soul who stole this truck may God have mercy on your soul!!!” she said in a Facebook post.

The sad news comes less than two months after Laurie and her husband, Johnny, organized the Josh Lee Memorial 5K.

The annual event honors his memory.

USC Upstate said in a news release the race raised a record $56,000 to “support the USC Upstate track and field program and the Josh Lee Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was founded in 2015 to create transformative opportunities for student-athletes.”

7News has reached out to Spartanburg Police Department for details.

