Decision reached on whether to expel gifted students who allegedly threatened teacher

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A Greenville County School District spokesperson tells 7News that a Hearing Officer has rendered judgement for nine gifted middle school students accused of threatening a teacher in an online chat.

The nine students involved in the threats were using a group Instagram message for the conversation. They all attend Sterling School’s Charles Towne Middle School for gifted students. The students were arrested by the Greenville Police Department and recommended for expulsion following the incident.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton tells 7News that although a decision has been reached, the district will not be revealing what that decision is.

“We do not share the specifics of discipline handed down to individual students,” said Brotherton in an email to 7News.

She did, however, explain the process the district follows when dealing with student discipline.

Brotherton says students who commit “serious disciplinary infractions” are recommended for expulsion and then appear before a Hearing Officer. She says this person is an objective third part serving as a designee of the Board of Trustees.

“The officer evaluates all evidence, considers the totality of the circumstances and conducts a due process hearing before making a decision,” said Brotherton in an email.

She says the sanctions for the students were made on an individual basis, based on the actions and degree of involvement of each student, and that they each had their own separate hearings.

“The decisions are consistent with disciplinary action taken previously in similar circumstances.”

The students may appeal the decision to the Board of Trustees.