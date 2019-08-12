Decreased levels of lead found in Belton water, sampling to continue

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the City of Belton announced they have seen decreased levels of lead in the water, after sampling homes in June.

We reported back in January that elevated lead levels were found during a monitoring period between June 1, 2018 to September 20, 2018.

City officials at that time said the problem stemmed from old pipes, and said they were working to add a corrosive control that would put a coating in the pipes.

In a news release, city officials said the 90th percentile value for 2019 is 0.033 mg/L, which is a decrease from 2018 that was 0.058 mg/L.

Forty homes in Belton were sampled in June 2019 for lead and copper, per the instructions from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Elevated levels of lead were found in six of the 40 homes sampled during the monitoring period.

According to the release, the city will continue to sample the lead and copper in the drinking water every six months until the value for lead is less than 0.015 mg/L.

Mitch Ellenburg, general manager of Belton-Honea Path Water Authority, issued the following statement regarding the recent testing of the city’s drinking water:

“Belton-Honea Path Water Authority would like to provide the following important information in coordination with the City of Belton’s public education in response to lead and copper sampling for the period January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019. First, it is important to point out that the City of Belton has seen a decrease in the 90th percentile value for the lead in the drinking water from the initial lead action level exceedance in 2018. The 2019 90th percentile value is 0.033 mg/L which is a decrease from the 2018 value of 0.058 mg/L. The City of Belton sampled 40 houses in June 2019 for lead and copper per South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (SCDHEC) instructions. The city found elevated levels of lead in six of the 40 houses sampled in the monitoring period. Belton purchases their drinking water from the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority and does not provide additional treatment of the drinking water. The city is working with the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority to address this lead action level exceedance. The city will continue sampling the lead and copper in the drinking water every six months until the 90th percentile value for lead is less than the U.S. EPA’s action level of 0.015 mg/L. In response to the initial exceedance in 2018, and in full accordance with the U.S. EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule, Belton-Honea Path Water Authority began feeding an anti-corrosion additive called orthophosphate to the drinking water in early February 2019 under a pilot study approved by SCDHEC. Orthophosphate is a simple water additive which forms a protective coating of insoluble mineral scale on the inside of service lines and household plumbing. The coating serves as a liner that keeps corrosion elements in water from dissolving some of the metal into the drinking water. As a result, lead and copper levels in the water are lowered/kept low. In addition to adding orthophosphate in February, B-HP also increased the pH of the drinking water in mid-March of 2019. The increase in the pH of the drinking water makes the water less corrosive to household plumbing. B-HP has been monitoring orthophosphate and pH levels throughout the distribution system and adjusts the feed rate of the orthophosphate to maintain the optimal levels of the additive in its system. As the long-term solution continues to reduce lead levels, it is important to note that lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. In order orthophosphate to work, it must be able to move through customers’ homes to create the protective coating of their pipes. There are a few ways for concerned customers to reduce their potential exposure while the orthophosphate takes full effect. When water has been sitting for several hours – for example, overnight – one can minimize the potential for lead exposure by running your water for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Cold water should also be used for the preparation of baby formula. Customers can also identify if their plumbing fixtures contain lead and replace them, if necessary. Brass faucets, fittings, and valves, including those advertised as “lead-free”, may contribute lead to drinking water. The law currently allows end-use fixtures, such as faucets, with wetted surfaces containing a maximum weighted average of 0.25% lead to be labeled as “lead-free”. NOTE: Prior to January 4, 2014, fixtures could contain up to 8% lead and be labeled as “lead-free”. Visit the NSF web site at www.nsf.org to learn more about lead-containing plumbing fixtures. If you are concerned about lead in your drinking water, you may wish to have your water tested. Additional information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.”

To call the Safe Drinking Water Hotline, call 800-426-4791.

For more information, call Belton city officials at 864-338-0058, ext. 150 or visit the city’s website at www.cityofbeltonsc.com.