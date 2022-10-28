ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School.

A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass.

“This morning, we assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to an unexpected visitor at Rocky Mount High School,” the post reads. “NC Wildlife successfully removed the deer from inside the school. There were no injuries to students or staff. School Administrators are now restoring the office.”

The police department later said the deer was euthanized due to its injuries.