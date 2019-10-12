Deer mating season has drivers worried

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It is deer mating season until the end of November.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said that makes driving even more dangerous in the Upstate.

It’s that time of the year when you have a better chance of seeing a deer cross your path.

DNR said deer versus vehicle collisions happen more often this season because deer are on the move.

“They’re mating so they are looking for their partner and they’re just naturally moving across places they are not usually going,” Kaley Lawrimore said.

Lawrimore works for DNR.

She said most collisions happen either at dawn or at dusk because that’s when deer are most active.

Unfortunately, that is when people are on their way to and from work.

“Especially at night when you can’t really see as much during the day you can see if the deer is on the side of the road but at night your vision is not as good and you’re not looking up ahead of you and you’re not paying attention there is definitely a chance you might hit a deer,” Kendall Kelly said.

Kelly said he gets on the road knowing he has to be aware of deer.

So, we asked the question.

Why are deer more likely to bolt into the road during mating season?

DNR said its part of their natural instinct.

“Deer are masters at evading predators however these same instincts to evade predators often cause a deer to run out in front of traffic,” Lawrimore said.

If you see one deer while you’re driving expect to see another close behind.

It is best not to swerve to miss a deer.

DNR said that’s when most injuries happen.

If a deer is spotted well ahead of your vehicle try honking your horn and flashing your lights.

If the deer is closer those actions may spook the deer.

DNR said it’s also important to pay attention to road signs so you know when deer may be in the area.

