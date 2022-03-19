CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago says a defamation lawsuit filed by two brothers who said they took part in a fake hate crime against Jussie Smollett can go forward.

In a ruling made public Friday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland determined that comments made by one of Smollett’s lawyers, Tina Glandian, could be considered defamatory.

Glandian’s firm has countered with a lawsuit against the brothers that argues their lawsuit was amounts to little more than a publicity stunt.

Smollett was convicted of lying to police about what authorities say was a staged hate crime.

Last week, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail. On Wednesday, an appeals court ordered his release during his appeal.