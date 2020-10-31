Defendant requests new trial in 1975 Looper murders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – New evidence has been discovered that casts doubt on Charles Wakefield’s conviction in a double murder from 1975, and his attorney wants a new trial.

Defendant Charles Wakefield was convicted for the murders of Lieutenant Frank Looper, an agent with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and his father Rufus Looper.

The murder weapon was never found in the shootings of Lt. Looper and his father, but a gun matching the description of the murder weapon was found by the son of one of the witnesses in the case and turned over to the Greenville Police Department.

