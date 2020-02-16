Defense attorney: Man accused of killing 8 ‘just snapped’

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 12, 2018, file photo, Willie Cory Godbolt listens during his arraignment in Brookhaven, Miss. Godbolt is going on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people in Mississippi. Opening arguments are set for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in the case of 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including four counts of capital murder and four counts of murder. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (The Daily Leader) — Opening arguments have begun in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi in 2017.

The Daily Leader reports that a witness on Saturday testified that he saw Willie Cory Godbolt enter his in-laws’ home, get into a fight and fatally shoot a responding deputy.

Authorities say Godbolt then killed his mother-in-law and two others inside the home before killing four other people in south Mississippi’s Lincoln County.

Godbolt’s attorney Katherine Poor told the jurors that her client was trying to protect his family and believed his daughter had been inappropriately touched by a family member at the in-laws’ home.

