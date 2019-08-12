Delaney’s holds benefit for Ricky’s Drive-in following fire

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, a local restaurant held a benefit tonight for another business that went up in flames last month.

A fire in the kitchen of Rickey’s Drive-in in Spartanburg caused the business to temporarily close its doors. The damage was pretty extensive according to the Fire Marshal.

For weeks employees and the business owner have taken a hit financially.

It’s a feeling the owner of Delaney’s knows very well.

“We had a fire 7 years ago and the community jumped in to help us [and] put all my staff to work,” said Kevin Moore, owner of Delaney’s.

That’s why Moore decided to pay it back.

“We are trying to do the same for Ricky’s,” he said.

On Sunday the Irish pub held a benefit to raise money for the drive-in.

People could make donations, in addition, to proceed from food sales going to Ricky’s Drive-in.

Moore says they extended the benefit 4 hours because of the amount of support from the community.

“How much money do you think you’ve raised so far? Did you have a goal in mind?” Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“We are hoping to get at least a few hundred to each employee. I’m hoping maybe $800 to $1000 [dollars] for each employee,” Moore said.

Moore says he wants to do his part to help out a fellow business owner because he knows first hand the challenges that come after a fire.

“The first challenge is it’s just a shock,” said Moore. “After that, you go through the insurance and just whether or not you are going to rebuild and all that. That’s what they are going through right now and we hope to see them back very soon.”

Ricky’s Drive-in has been in business for 35 years.