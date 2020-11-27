Delivering happiness: Inman woman keeping people connected during pandemic and beyond

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Delivering more than just joy but for many people, it’s also a break from isolation. An Inman woman has a passion to do just that and it’s especially coming in handy during a difficult year.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. The hand-painted cards Janet Alden creates and carefully constructs however, paints a message even deeper.

“I probably have every card that’s been sent to me and I keep them, I know how much they mean to people so being able to do that for someone just means a lot to me,” said Janet Alden.

Janet Alden is the woman behind the paint brush. She has made and donated a lot of greeting cards in her life.

“I think for the organizations, 10,000 or 15,000. That’s not counting the people I give them to,” Alden said.

Each organized set of cards, conveying a different emotion and carrying a unique message with words that are needed more than ever.

“They’re not only dealing with the social isolation but they’re also dealing with the absence of family, the absence of touch,” said Dr. Asa Briggs, Program Director of Rural Psychiatric Services for Prisma Health in the Upstate.

Dr. Asa Briggs with Prisma Health told us they’re seeing firsthand how the isolation from this pandemic is taking a toll on people, especially senior citizens. Plus, this time of year he said is already rough for a lot of people.

“The holiday season is particularly difficult for individuals who have mental health challenges and individuals who don’t, and so COVID-19 is sort of a compounding factor for mental health,” Dr. Briggs told us.

That’s why he recommends activities that keep you connected with loved ones, even if you can’t be together in person.

That’s where Janet’s talent comes in. She donates her cards to all kinds of places and people, hoping to bring a smile and happiness to those who need it most. It’s also a way for families to stay connected and communicate when they can’t meet in person.

“I think that would be something that would not only be helpful for their mental health now but also help them reminisce about the old days when they sent out snail mail,” Dr. Briggs said.

“So many people will say, ‘I really needed that, I really needed to hear that, how did you know?’ Because we all do, everyone has that where they need to get that encouragement just to know somebody’s thinking of them,” Alden told us.

As for Janet, she told us she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. In fact, she has a stack of over 700 cards she will be bringing to Spartanburg Regional in the near future.