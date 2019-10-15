Delivery driver ‘hides’ large package as instructed

LINDALE, Texas (KRON) – Very clever!

A UPS delivery driver was just doing as instructed and it all resulted in quite a few laughs.

Ebony Freeman posted on Facebook the hilarious photo showing her mat, which reads “Please hide packages from husband” along with an extremely large package tucked underneath.

We can only surmise that the delivery driver tried to hide the package as best as possible, perhaps hoping the doormat would somehow disguise it?

“Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!” she wrote.

Amanda Harper Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug! 😂😂😂😂

Posted by Ebony Freeman on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The post has since been shared more than 46,000 times.

