Delta announces more cuts, reduces capacity by 70 percent

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Delta Airlines needs to hit the pause button due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those words come from Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

Delta is now making even further cutbacks in service, reducing 70 percent of its capacity.

The airline is parking half of its fleet and executives are taking pay cuts.

The CEO said roughly 10,000 employees have offered to take voluntarily leaves of absence.

The company is also closing the majority of its Sky Clubs for business travelers.

There was no mention of layoffs, but the memo did not rule out the possibility.

Bastian said discussions with the White House about a relief package have been constructive.