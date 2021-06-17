Delta Covid-19 variant identified in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Four cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have been identified in South Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Enviornmental Control.

Those cases have been located in the Midlands, Lowcountry, and the Pee Dee regions. According to DHEC, the first case of the variant reported to the department was identified on May 21, 2021.

In a statement, DHEC said: “Given that the Delta variant has proven to be more transmissible than prior strains, the spread of it could increase faster and/or to a larger degree. DHEC has been monitoring CDC guidance related to COVID-19 variants in case this guidance prompts a change in public health recommendations. At this time, the most important recommendation for controlling the spread of COVID-19 continues to be vaccination. “

Studies have shown that the Delta variant is more transmissible than the original strain of the virus. There’s also data suggesting that it can make people sicker. The Centers for Disease Control have classified the Delta strain as a “variant of concern.”