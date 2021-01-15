Demand for convalescent plasma triples in S.C., vaccine may impact donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has brought hope to many South Carolinians, but with local hospitals still near capacity the demand for a well-known treatment has skyrocketed.

Allie Van Dyke, media coordinator at the Blood Connection said the need for convalescent plasma and blood donations has tripled within the last several months. Unfortunately, the vaccine has created a new barrier for donors.

According to the FDA, people who’ve had one or more shots of the vaccine can donate whole blood, or a regular blood donation, but cannot donate convalescent plasma.

Convalescent plasma has been used by hospitals and is one of the most effective treatments for those with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The Blood Connection is hoping people come in to donate plasma before receiving the vaccine to help them over this hurdle.

“That’s a hurdle that we’re having to jump over right now but the good thing is that there’s still a lot of people who haven’t gotten the vaccine. I know that’s coming down the line but we’re hoping people come in and donate plasma and we’re also hoping that rule changes at some point,” Allie Van Dyke, media coordinator at The Blood Connection said.

Those who’ve recovered from COVID can donate 14 days after their symptoms end, as long as they have documentation of the positive diagnosis.

People who have tested positive for the antibodies can also donate plasma.

Plasma donors can give every 2 weeks, up until the 4th time, then they have to wait 6 weeks between donations. It is recommended that plasma donors give their first donation 14 weeks or less after getting a positive COVID test.

