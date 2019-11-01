Democrat Beto O’Rourke ends presidential campaign

Beto O'Rourke

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, in Manchester, NH. O’Rourke’s call to confiscate the millions of AR- and AK-style firearms in the U.S. raised some big questions. How might it be possible to round up all the millions of those rifles in circulation? Could it be done safely? And would it solve the gun violence problem? (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke ends presidential campaign.

