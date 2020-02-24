Democratic nominee hopefuls set sights on South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–People in the Upstate are getting ready to cast their ballots on Saturday. The primary in South Carolina is deemed the first in the South and could have a big impact on the 2020 election as a whole.

When 7News asked if people would be voting come Saturday, it was a mixed bag.

“Absolutely,” Michelle Malki of Greer said.

“Yes,” Darwin Malki of Greer said.

Even with the open primary, not everyone plans to cast a ballot.

“I’m a conservative so I will not be voting in the democratic primaries,” Jacob Metcalf of Greenville said.

Still, all eyes will be on Tuesday’s debate.

“But I would like to listen to what they say here in South Carolina,” Metcalf said.

“We’d like to know what they really think what they really plan to do not just some statement,” Michelle Malki said.

“Healthcare, student loans, housing,” Darwin Malki said.

Political experts like professor Brent Nelsen at Furman University says it’s not necessarily the issues that South Carolinians are focused on.

“It’s really that heart connection that really makes people go out and do something, vote for that candidate,” Nelsen said.

He says this weekend’s primary will be key for any candidate looking towards the next round.

“Who is going to go forward into Super Tuesday to challenge Michael Bloomburg,” Nelsen said.

At this point, Bernie Sanders appears to be the front runner. Nelsen says for Joe Biden to stand a chance he’ll have to at least come in close second and score big with the black vote.

“That’s really where he has got to win, among African Americans in South Carolina,” Nelsen said.

No matter the candidate, Nelsen says they must pull big numbers come Saturday to have any chance at that final nomination.

“If they don’t do well in South Carolina there’s no path forward for them,” Nelson said.

One thing Nelsen says is interesting to him is the lack of attention candidates have given to the Upstate. He says he’s curious to see exactly how this impacts the polls during the primary.