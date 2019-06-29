Democratic presidential candidates prepare for Round 2 of debates

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)-

20 of the 24 Democratic presidential candidates were in the hot seat this week for the first of what will be several debates. The candidates had the chance to lay out their action plans for some key voter issues.

After 20 candidates and 4 hours of questions and answers the First Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate put several candidates a step closer to the ballot in 2020.

Millions of Americans tuned into the debate held in Miami. The 2 day debate divided the top 20 candidates in half.

“We saw history on both nights. A record number of women seeking our party’s nomination. A record number of African Americans, a Hispanic, and an openly gay man on that debate stage. I think that speaks volumes,” said Antjuan Seawright, a democratic strategist.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Cory Booker and Julian Castro dominated post-debate coverage Wednesday night.

Seawright continued, ” On Wednesday Julian Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, had some breakthrough moments and was able to capitalize on areas that were missed by other candidates.”

Thursday, it was a showdown between Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden that drove headlines.

“I thought we saw Prosecutor Harris and she answered every question with the feel of it being a closing argument she left no political stone unturned,” Seawright added.

Over the two days candidates were asked questions about healthcare, immigration, higher education, and the economy. Issues voters and local party leaders were grateful to see. But local party affiliates hope Democracy come up next on the big stage.

“Locally we care so much about protecting our Democracy. And that means protecting people’s right’s to vote, making voting easier, and ending gerrymandering.”

The candidates will be back on the stage in July in Detroit to tackle more voter issues.

South Carolina plays a crucial role in deciding which Democratic candidate will be on that ballot in 2020. The candidate South Carolinians choose in February will have the momentum to win in other states as well.

July 30th and July 31st will be the next time you’re able to see those candidates in the hot seat again. Candidates have to have at least 1% in three different polls or donations from 65 thousand people.