Democrats sue Georgia election officials over lines at polls

Steven Posey checks his phone as he waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Central Park in Atlanta. Voters reported wait times of three hours. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats are asking a federal judge to order Georgia election officials to take steps to prevent long lines at the polls on Election Day.

A lawsuit filed Thursday in Atlanta alleges that the causes of long lines that have forced Georgians to wait hours to vote during multiple elections “are directly traceable” to election officials.

The lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and three Georgia voters against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state and county election officials.

Raffensperger’s office did not immediately comment on the lawsuit Thursday.