Department of Social Services building being evacuated in Pickens, bomb squad responding

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Social Services building was evacuated Tuesday morning in Pickens.

DSS officials said someone noticed two suspicious packages on the roof of the building, located at 212 McDaniel Avenue.

That person notified authorities and the building was evacuated.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene.

We reported Monday that two bombs exploded at the Pickens County Courthouse on Main Street, which is a little over a mile from the DSS building.

Pickens Police Department said a man was arrested in connection to the bombing at Pickens County Courthouse. They said the suspect mentioned the DSS building.

A 7News crew is on scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.