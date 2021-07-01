Depression becomes Tropical Storm Elsa in the Atlantic

(AP/ WSPA) – Tropical Storm Elsa, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Thursday morning.

It is the earliest ‘E’ storm in recorded history in the Atlantic basin. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Tropical Storm #Elsa Advisory 3: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Elsa. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 1, 2021

At 5 a.m., the storm was centered about 865 miles east-southeast of the island group. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 105 miles from the storm’s center. The system was moving west at 25 mph, the hurricane center said.

Strengthening to a Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale could occur late Friday night or Saturday. Prior to this, Elsa is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the Lesser Antilles Friday.

Over the weekend, parts of Hispaniola, Jamaica and Cuba could be impacted by heavy rain and strong winds.

The forecast path shows Elsa arriving in South Florida early Tuesday with winds of 65 mph, but that is subject to change.

A cold front will likely keep it out of our area in the Upstate for now, but we will continue to track it.

No impacts are expected for our area through the Independence Day weekend. However, we could see impacts by the middle of next week. Keep an eye on the latest forecasts.