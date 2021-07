Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)-The Department of Corrections is holding a job fair in partnership with SC Works Wednesday July 14 at their Spartanburg office.

The location is 221 East Kennedy Street in Spartanburg and it’s happening from 9AM- 3PM.

The Department of Corrections is hiring for Correction officers, nurses, food service workers and Cadets. They are offering sign on bonuses of $7500.

SC Works encourages you to log on to their website and create or update your account and attend in person.