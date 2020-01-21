Deputies: 1 shot in stomach in Henderson Co., juvenile facing charges

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot Monday and another has been charged following a shooting in Edneyville.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 7:45 p.m. to the parking lot near the community center in Edneyville, located off of Ida Rogers Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim sitting in a car.

Deputies said the victim had been shot in the stomach and was taken to Mission Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

A juvenile was taken into custody and charged following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 697-4911 or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on the sheriff department’s app.