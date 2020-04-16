1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Deputies: 13-year-old airlifted following shooting in Macon Co.

News
Posted: / Updated:
fireambulancegeneric_441639

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Macon County Sheriff’s Office officials said a 13-year-old was airlifted Thursday after a shooting.

Deputies said the victim’s father took him to the front entrance of South Macon Elementary School to find help.

The school’s resource officer and a member of the school’s faculty called 911 and helped the child until emergency officials arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories