Deputies: 13-year-old airlifted following shooting in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Macon County Sheriff’s Office officials said a 13-year-old was airlifted Thursday after a shooting.

Deputies said the victim’s father took him to the front entrance of South Macon Elementary School to find help.

The school’s resource officer and a member of the school’s faculty called 911 and helped the child until emergency officials arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as information becomes available.