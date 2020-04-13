1  of  14
Deputies: 3 people injured in two separate shootings

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating 2 separate shootings that left 3 people injured.

According to investigators, the first incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at the Halcyon Apartments on 308 Halcyon Circle in Greer.

Deputies said 2 men were found with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second incident happened at 11:45 p.m. at the Woodlea Apartments located at 4307 Edwards Roads, according to deputies.

Investigators said a man was found suffering a gunshot wound. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The conditions of the 3 men and their identities are unknown at this time.

Deputies tell 7 news that they do not believe these incidents are related. They do not have any suspects in custody.

If anyone has information about either incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

