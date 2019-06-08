Deputies arrest man accused of shooting, killing pastor in Lyman

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies arrested a man accused of murdering his stepfather Thursday morning in Lyman.

Lyman Police Chief Jay Hayes said deputies arrested Andrico Rashad Stewart, 30, of Duncan, without incident just after 9 p.m. Friday near Idlewood Court in east Spartanburg County.

Stewart was wanted in the shooting death of Apostle Simeon James Frazier, 59, of Duncan.

Police found Frazier with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Tiara Ridge lane Thursday.

Stewart was wanted on several warrants including murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and felony in possession of a firearm.