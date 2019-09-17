Deputies arrest wanted man following chase, crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was taken into custody Monday evening after a chase ended in crash in Anderson County.

Anderson County deputies responded at about 8 p.m. to an address in Pine Road area for a report of suspect(s) stealing packages, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived on scene, several individuals at the location ran away.

One of the suspects, Jacob Riffle, was in a stolen truck and attempted to run over deputies as they approached the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were avoided being hit by the truck then attempted to pull the truck over.

The truck did not stop and a chase began, deputies said. Riffle wrecked on Elrod Road.

He was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. Deputies did not know Riffle’s condition.

Riffle was wanted by Anderson County for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. He also had a general session bench warrant for failure to stop. Additional charges are pending from the chase.

Deputies will continue to investigate the incident.