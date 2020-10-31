Deputies asking for public’s help in locating several wanted suspects

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating several individuals who are wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

The list of the wanted individuals is as follows:

Christopher Adam Martin is a 43 year old male with a last known address in Forest City. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering and Larceny after Breaking/Entering.

Nathan Anthony Wright is a 25 year old male with a last known address in Ellenboro. He is wanted on 2 charges of Felony Larceny.

Todd McKinley Mann Jr is a 24 old male with a last known address in Forest City. He is wanted on charges for Breaking/Entering a Trailer, Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Larceny, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, Order for Arrest (OFA) Habitual Felon, OFA Larceny of Motor Vehicle, OFA Flee/Elude Arrest, OFA Possess Methamphetamine, OFA Possess Marijuana up    to ½ oz, OFA Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle, OFA Possession of Stolen Goods x 2, OFA Identity Theft x 2, OFA Financial Card Theft, OFA Breaking and/or Entering, Larceny after Break/Enter.

Michael Andrew McDaniel is a 33 year old male with a last known address in Ellenboro. He is wanted on charges for Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

Eathean Andrew Towery is a 20 year old male with a last known address in Bostic. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering X 3 and Larceny after Break/Enter X 3.

Christopher Ryan Towery is a 22 year old male with a last known address in Bostic. He is wanted on charges for Breaking and/or Entering, Larceny after Break/Enter, and Misdemeanor Larceny.

Walker Lee Kirkpatrick is a 47 year old male with a last known address in Mooresboro. He is wanted for on charges for Possession of Firearm by Felon, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, and Larceny of a Firearm. 

If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you’re asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6247, or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

