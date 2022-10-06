LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens.

Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive.

Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances.

The following were arrested and charged:

Heather Marie Griffin was charged with trafficking meth, drugs/ attempt and conspiracy, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl).

Arcadio Kenneth Hernandez was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, drugs/ attempt and conspiracy, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl).

Stanley Leroy Reeder III was charged with trafficking meth and drugs/ attempt and conspiracy.

Caitlin Jordan was charged with trafficking meth and drugs/ attempt and conspiracy.

Jordan Mitchell Revis was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and drugs/ attempt and conspiracy.

Deputies said more charges are expected upon a forensic laboratory analysis conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.