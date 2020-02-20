Deputies close ‘drug house’ in Henderson Co., charge man for trafficking

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a man has been charged and a “drug house” has been closed in Henderson County.

On Friday Feb. 14, the Henderson County Drug Task Force and the SWAT Team of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 162 Finley Cove Rd.

Douglas Ferrari (Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

(Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

A trafficking amount of Methamphetamine was located along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia, deputies posted on social media.

Detectives arrested Douglas Ferrari and charged him with the following crimes:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the purposes of selling -Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting a Public Officer

He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $300,500.00 secured bond.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2954 or submit an anonymous tip via the Sheriff’s Office new mobile app.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play – Search “Henderson County Sheriff.”