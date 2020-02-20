Deputies close ‘drug house’ in Henderson Co., charge man for trafficking

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a man has been charged and a “drug house” has been closed in Henderson County.
On Friday Feb. 14, the Henderson County Drug Task Force and the SWAT Team of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 162 Finley Cove Rd.
A trafficking amount of Methamphetamine was located along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia, deputies posted on social media.
Detectives arrested Douglas Ferrari and charged him with the following crimes:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the purposes of selling -Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting a Public Officer
He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $300,500.00 secured bond.
Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2954 or submit an anonymous tip via the Sheriff’s Office new mobile app.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play – Search “Henderson County Sheriff.”