HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An anonymous call was made reporting bomb threats towards two North Carolina schools.

According to Henderson County E911 Center, a call came in around 7:47 a.m. regarding North Henderson High School and Apple Valley Middle School in Hendersonville.

All students and faculty members were immediately evacuated and reported safe according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson County Public Schools said students will be dismissed in a 3-phase dismissal.

Phase 1 @ 9:45 a.m.: Student drivers and their siblings (at North or Apple Valley) in the same household ONLY will be the first to leave campus.

Phase 2 @ 10:30 a.m.: Student bus riders will load their normal buses, and ride their normal routes home.

Phase 3: Remaining students will be taken to Fruitland Baptist Bible College at 12:45 p.m. to be united with parents/guardians. The time and location will be communicated to parents and guardians in a message later this morning.

According to Henderson County Public Schools, parents and families need to go to Fruitland Baptist Bible College to pick up their student, if they were not a bus rider or student driver.

During pickup, guardians and parents must stay in their vehicles and will be required to provide photo identification to pick up their child.

The district said students are to leave the campus the same way they came to school to accurately account for each student leaving the campus.

Deputies said the explosive ordinance team, SWAT and Criminal Investigations Division are on scene clearing the school.

Anyone with questions should contact the Office of Administrative Services at (828) 697-4733.