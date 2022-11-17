ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag.

Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag.

Deputies took the student into custody following the search.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying weapon on school property and possession of marijuana.