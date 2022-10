SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting.

7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street.

29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the press conference will begin at 2 p.m.