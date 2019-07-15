Deputies: Homeowner shoots man after attempted home invasion

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – It all started just before 10 Sunday night when Carolyn Tucker tells 7News her family heard someone pounding on their front door.

She said a strange man forced his way into their home on Boiter Road in Anderson County and they couldn’t get him out.

On Monday, there was still evidence of the struggle from a broken handle to a door off the hinges. Tucker said her son in law shot the man in the side and he died right in their living room.

“There wasn’t nothing, we couldn’t get him out the door. We was trying to get him out, but he kept pushing back and forth and Antwan just took the gun and shot him,” said Carolyn Tucker who was inside when the man tried breaking in.

Anderson County deputies are still investigating the shooting and said it will be up to the Solicitor to rule if the shooting was in self defense.

The coroner identified the victim as 39 year old Efren Nectali Ramirez from Honduras.