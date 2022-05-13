SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office honored fallen officers Friday morning during a wreath-laying ceremony.

Since 1962, the United States has set aside May 15 of each year to remember all the law enforcement officers that have died in the line of duty serving our communities.

Due to May 15 being on a Sunday this year, the Spartanburg County Honor Guard observed this day Friday.

During the ceremony, the 15 fallen officers, all of which are on the memorial outside of the sheriff’s office, were read, a wreath was placed and the Honor Guard performed a rifle salute.

Taps were played and the flags were lowered during the ceremony.