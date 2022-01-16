Deputies in Greenville Co. asking for public’s help in finding missing person

(Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information about a missing person.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are searching for 86-year-old Francis Decareau who was last seen on Jan. 15 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Decareau was last seen in the area of Fishing Run Court in Taylors. Decareau is believed to have left the area in a gold Ford Escape bearing SC Tag SAI 588.

(Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies have described Francis as 5 feet 9 inches and 215 pounds with gray hair. Deputies request for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call ‪911‬ immediately.

