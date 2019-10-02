Deputies investigate 1-year-old’s death in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies are investigating after a 1-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 1:40pm Tuesday to Bright Eyes Drive for a child in distress.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the toddler but were unsuccessful.

The coroner identified the child as 1-year-old Rhyder Peay of Westminster.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday but the coroner has not released a cause of death pending further pathology and toxicology tests.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Oconee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

